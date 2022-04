Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan personally came to Bucha to see the consequences of the Russian occupation of the city with his own eyes. This is reported by the official Twitter of the court.

During a trip to Kyiv region, Khan noted the need for an independent investigation into the atrocities in Bucha and other settlements. He also announced the arrival of a team of forensic experts from the court.

"Ukraine is a crime scene. We’re here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC are being committed,” the prosecutor said.

Khan, along with his team, seeks to restore the true picture of events in Ukraine. The collateral for this, in his opinion, should be an independent and impartial investigation.

On March 16, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Russia to stop the hostilities that began on February 24, 2022 in Ukraine, the stated purpose of which was to prevent and punish the alleged genocide in Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

In this case, Russia refused to defend itself in court in The Hague. At the same time, the refusal of the Russian Federation from protection does not stop the hearing.

In addition, Kuleba says that the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) will consider the issue of Russia's payment of reparations to Ukraine at the last stage of the case.

Meanwhile, Russia refused to comply with the demand of the International Court of Justice to stop the war in Ukraine.