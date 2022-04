President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation discussed a package of defense support and agreed to tighten sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I continued ongoing dialogue with President Biden. We assessed Russian war crimes. We discussed an additional package of defense and possible macro-financial support. We agreed to tighten sanctions," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden, during his speech in Iowa on Tuesday, April 12, called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator, and the war he unleashed in Ukraine - genocide.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the European Union is ready to provide financial support to the joint investigation team to investigate the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine.

On March 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry supported the creation of a tribunal for the Russian Federation, by which the Nazis were tried in Nuremberg after World War II.