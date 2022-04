Moscow Threatens To Launch Missile Strikes On Kyiv Due To "Sabotage" On Territory Of Russian Federation

The Russian Ministry of Defense has threatened to launch a missile strike on Kyiv due to the fact that Ukraine allegedly arranges "sabotage" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

"If such cases continue, then the Russian armed forces will strike at decision-making centers, in particular in Kyiv, from which the Russian army previously refrained," the report said.

The Russian defense department said that allegedly there are "attempts to sabotage and strike by Ukrainian troops" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, they said that on April 5, the positions of Russian border guards were fired upon.

On April 1, the head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that a large fire at an oil depot had occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border with Ukraine.

On March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that in Belgorod (Russia) there was an unauthorized detonation of ammunition due to disregard for safety rules and violations of transportation requirements.

On March 23, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said that a shell allegedly fired from the Ukrainian side had flown into the village.