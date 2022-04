A Mission H24 hydrogen racing car displayed at Michelin booth of the Automobile Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Meng Tao.

A Mission H24 hydrogen racing car displayed at Michelin booth of the Automobile Exhibition Area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Meng Tao.

China has completed the construction of over 250 hydrogen refueling stations, accounting for about 40% of the global total, as it strives to fulfill its pledge to develop hydrogen energy to tackle climate change, according to an energy official. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The country is also developing projects in producing hydrogen from renewable energy and reducing the cost of water electrolysis, while it continues to explore storage and transportation", – said Liu Yafang, an official with the National Energy Administration.

Hydrogen energy is used to power vehicles, especially buses and heavy-duty trucks. Over 6,000 vehicles on the road are installed with hydrogen fuel cells, accounting for 12% of the global total, Liu added.

China had released a plan for the development of hydrogen energy for the 2021-2035 period in late March.