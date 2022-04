The Opposition Platform - For Life political party called on the Ukrainian authorities to be guided by the law and respect human rights in relation to the incumbent MP Viktor Medvedchuk, as well as provide him with medical assistance.

This was stated by the press service of the Opposition Platform - For Life.

"We expect that in relation to Viktor Medvedchuk the authorities will be guided by the law, and not by political expediency. We understand that the country lives in conditions of war and Russian aggression, however, we demand that the actions of law enforcement agencies in relation to Viktor Medvedchuk, who is an incumbent MP, took place in accordance with the law, the Constitution and respect for human rights, so that Viktor Medvedchuk was provided with medical assistance and his rights to defense were respected," the party said in a statement.

The Opposition Platform - For Life stressed that it has always stood for peace and is convinced that "in difficult times for our state, the task of everyone is to do everything for peace, to protect our state, to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

“As for the exchange, this issue should be resolved in accordance with the laws of Ukraine and with the consent of Viktor Medvedchuk himself. We emphasize that a number of civilians are still in captivity: Ukrainian mayors, deputies of various levels, activists, including representatives of our political force. We hope that within the framework of the agreements in the negotiating groups, this issue will be resolved, and our people will return to Ukraine," the party concluded.