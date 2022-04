Medvedchuk Was Hiding In Private House In Kyiv With His Cook And Security - SSU

Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction), who escaped from house arrest, was hiding in a private house in Kyiv.

A representative of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The department noted that the corresponding testimony was given by Medvedchuk's personal guard.

He provided SSU officers with information about how the Russian Federal Security Service tried to illegally smuggle a pro-Russian politician to Moscow.

According to the testimony of the guard, Medvedchuk was hiding in a private house on the territory of Kyiv with his cook and guard.

At the same time, according to the "legend," this house was allegedly rented by a family from Italy.

The guard said that Medvedchuk hoped for the help of the Russian special services and was preparing to escape.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operation to evacuate Medvedchuk to Russia was prepared by the Federal Security Service of Russia using his doubles.