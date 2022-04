Ukrainian defenders attacked the flagship of the Russian fleet, missile cruiser Moskva. This is reported by volunteer Serzh Marko.

“The cruiser Moskva has just been hit by 2 Neptune missiles. It is standing, burning. And there is a storm at sea. Tactical flooding is required, apparently,” he wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military damaged the Russian frigate Admiral Essen.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 4, Russia reduced the activity of warships in the Black Sea due to a storm.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship "Saratov", two more ships of the Russian Federation "Caesar Kunikov" and "Novocherkassk" were damaged during the attack of Ukrainian forces.

On March 31, the Russian warship "Admiral Makarov" replenished its stocks of missiles and entered the Black Sea.