Invaders Capture Crews Of 2 More Civilian Ships In Mariupol Seaport - Ombudsman Denisova

The Russian occupiers took hostage crew members of the motor ships Azburg under the flag of Dominica and Lady Augusta under the flag of Jamaica in the Mariupol Commercial Sea Port on April 10.

Liudmyla Denisova, authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada on human rights, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the charter agreement, the Azburg dry cargo ship arrived at the Mariupol Commercial Sea Port on February 22 from the city of Burgas (Bulgaria) for loading with metal products.

After shelling by the invaders of the port territory, cargo work was suspended.

On April 3, as a result of two mortar shells hitting the navigation bridge on the ship, window glass flew out and navigation equipment was partially damaged.

The next day, a live shell hit the engine room and exploded inside, causing a fire in the engine room and injuring the motorist.

A boat of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine responded to the distress signal and border guards helped the crew evacuate aboard the Lady Augusta.

The injured motorist was taken by border guards to the hospital, he received medical assistance.

"On April 10, crew members of two ships: Azburg - 12 sailors are citizens of Ukraine and Lady Augusta, whose crew consists of Syrian citizens (their number is unknown) were captured by the invaders and taken to temporarily occupied Donetsk," it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 5, the Russian military fired at a civilian ship flying the flag of the Dominican Republic in the Mariupol Commercial Sea Port, one crew member was injured.