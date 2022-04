The charging points at a newly opened electric vehicle charging station in the underground parking lot of the Wukesong sports center in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

Beijing plans to build more electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the coming years, with the total number of charging points to reach 700,000 by 2025, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"Local authorities will encourage the installation of electric vehicle chargers in the residential quarters across the city in the coming years", – said Chai Wenzhong, an official with the Beijing municipal commission of urban management.

By 2025, electric vehicle owners in the plain areas of the city will have access to charging points within 3 km, while people in the downtown areas will have charging points within 900 meters.

The city's urban management and development plan authorities also plan to build public charging infrastructure for electric bikes in all residential communities by the end of this year.