Intelligence States About Disappearance Of Russian Military In Melitopol. They Killed By Unidentified People

In occupied Melitopol, unidentified people are killing Russian soldiers who go out on night patrols. Ukrainian intelligence reports that this is how the Ukrainian resistance works.

This was stated by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Intelligence officers said that from March 20 to April 12, 70 Russian soldiers who went out on night patrols were killed in Melitopol. Among them were Kadyrov’s fighters.

Russians are killed with bladed weapons or slaughtered. However, the occupation administration carefully hides the causes of death of the Russians and the exact number of those killed.

"There is evidence that this is a consequence of the work of the Ukrainian resistance movement in Melitopol," the intelligence report says.

It is noted that the units of the occupying forces cannot find the people involved in the destruction of Russian military personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Melitopol, temporarily occupied by Russian troops, men are offered to join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, April 7, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Federov, said that the occupiers had arranged a census of the male population of the city in order, possibly, to involve them in the war on the side of the Russian Federation.

We also reported that in Melitopol, Russian military and their accomplices set up a propaganda newspaper under a local brand.

In addition, in Melitopol, the occupiers are conducting their own Internet line from the occupied Crimea to the city.