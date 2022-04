Russian occupiers killed more than 100 civilians in Sumy region.

This was announced by the chairman of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 100 civilians were killed, but unfortunately this figure is increasing every day because they find bodies - with their hands tied, with traces of torture, killed by shots to the head, these are terrible things. A lot of citizens, about whose fate we do not know anything at all - shot cars were found on roads and highways, in the forests, and what happened to the people from these cars is unknown," he said.

According to the chairman of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, a significant number of people are listed as missing.

In addition, there are people who are in captivity.

Zhyvytskyi also noted that many wounded are now in hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of killed civilians were taken out of Kyiv region, 140 of them were examined by specialists.