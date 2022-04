The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a convoy of Russian military equipment. This is reported by the Airborne Assault Force.

"In one of the areas where tasks were performed, a unit of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with brothers from other components of the state defense forces, destroyed a convoy of military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement says.

In particular, a mobile control post with the leadership of the 4th battalion tactical group (operational subordination) of the 201st military base of the Central Military District of the RF Armed Forces was destroyed.

They also showed photos of captured official documents and other cynical propaganda materials.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovych had previously stated that two weeks of heavy fightings would take place in Donbas and their fate would determine the second phase of the war.

In the meantime, the Russian military leadership decided to bring displaced and new forces in the east into battle piecemeal, without waiting for their accumulation.

There is also an opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko are probably meeting in order to involve the Belarusian army in the war against Ukraine.