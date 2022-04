Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, recorded a video message in Russian to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanding "immediate release of her husband" Viktor Medvedchuk.

The video appeared on her YouTube channel.

"His life should be out of danger. I'm waiting for your answer," she said.

The video appeared on April 13 after the detention of Viktor Medvedchuk. Marchenko claims that the SSU illegally detained her husband. She claims that he did not break any laws of Ukraine, did not leave its territory, and "always was for peace," and his "persecution is political."

After that, Marchenko recorded another appeal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She asks him to assist in the release of Viktor Medvedchuk and become an intermediary in "this rainy day."

Addressing the President of Turkey, Marchenko put on a headscarf.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, April 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Security Service of Ukraine had detained Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life, during a special operation. He also showed a photo where the MP is sitting in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with handcuffs on his hands.

Later, the President said that Medvedchuk was detained while trying to escape abroad.

Zelenskyy also called for the exchange of Medvedchuk for Ukrainians who were taken prisoners by the Russian military.