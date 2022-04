Russia has developed a special stamp that stigmatizes the personal files of those military who refused to fight with Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by the ArmyInform news agency.

“Moscow has developed a stamp that stigmatizes military tickets and personal files of Muscovites who do not want to go to war with Ukraine. It turns out that this is a mass phenomenon and not new,” the statement says.

There is an inscription on the stamp: "Prone to betrayal, lies and deceit. Refused to participate in the special military operation of the LPR, DPR and Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on April 12 increased by 200 to 19,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 7 enemy tanks, 3 helicopters and 1 aircraft over the past day.

The head of the Center for Defense Reforms, Oleksandr Danyliuk, said that in the conditions of the impossibility of ensuring a military victory in Ukraine by conventional methods of warfare, the leadership of the Russian Federation probably decided to carry out a provocation by the Russian special services under the image of Ukrainian military personnel at the “object C" of the Strategic Nuclear Forces of the Russian Federation in a military town Belgorod-22 to justify the use of nuclear weapons in Donbas.