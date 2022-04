Number Of Killed Children Increases By 5 To 191 Since Beginning Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The number of killed children has increased by 5 to 191, wounded - by 5 to 349 since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Most of the children suffered in Donetsk region - 113, Kyiv region - 102, Kharkiv region - 79, Chernihiv region - 54, Mykolaiv region - 40, Kherson region - 38, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhzhia region - 23, capital - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, the invaders illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.