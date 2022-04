Russian occupiers are trying to restore railway bridges in Luhansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Engineering units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are trying to restore railway bridges in the Svatovo area," the General Staff said.

In addition, the invaders tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Popasna, Stepove, Rubizhne and Nyzhnie, but to no avail.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to hold the captured territory, conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles, fired at Mykolaiv and Oleksandrivka from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, enemy naval groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of warfare and reconnaissance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders tried to storm Severodonetsk in Luhansk region, but to no avail.