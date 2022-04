Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said that in the near future the speakers of the parliaments of Georgia, the Czech Republic and Poland will visit Kyiv and Kyiv region.

He said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After my reaction to the statement of the speaker (of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili about unwillingness to visit Ukraine), he wrote to me on Twitter, we contacted him, we discussed with him... We removed all issues that relate to misunderstandings between our countries, and he confirmed that he was ready to visit Ukraine with a parliamentary delegation... We agreed that he would come to Kyiv and we would discuss all issues of our cooperation, all misunderstandings. It is very important that Georgia joins the sanctions and active support of the Ukrainian people in the fight against the Russian aggressor," Stefanchuk said.

He expects that the visit of the speaker of the Georgian parliament will take place in the near future.

"Literally until the end of this week, we will wait for (the arrival of) two more speakers of parliaments - the Czech Republic and Poland," added the speaker of the Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Georgia is helping Russia organize military smuggling.