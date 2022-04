New Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Will Include Complete Embargo On Energy Exports - Yermak

Andrii Yermak, head of the President's Office, said that the new package of sanctions against Russia would include a complete embargo on energy exports.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About sanctions... Now I can reveal a few details. A complete embargo on energy exports, new personal sanctions, as well as further expansion of restrictions on the Russian banking sector," he said.

Yermak noted that over time there will be more information.

The Head of the President's Office also stressed that the action plan was being finalized at the meeting of a group of Ukrainian and international experts, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was personally involved in the discussion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to increase economic pressure on Russia and make more efforts to help Ukraine.

Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said that by the end of 2022, the Russian economy expects a reduction in gross domestic product (GDP) of more than 10%. This will be the biggest decline in the Russian economy since the country's independence.