Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Iran denied the supply of weapons to Russia for the war with Ukraine.

"Telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Iran opposes Russia's war with Ukraine, supports a diplomatic solution. I am grateful to Foreign Minister Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms supplies to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for sending a medical team to Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.

Earlier, the media reported that Iran began supplying Russia with weapons necessary to continue hostilities in Ukraine.

It was noted that some of the weapons come from pro-Iranian groups operating in Iraq.

In particular, the British newspaper The Guardian claimed that the information was obtained from informed sources in the groupings and intelligence communities of the Middle Eastern states.

Clandestine networks of arms smugglers are reportedly used for supplies.

It was noted that Russia is receiving hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and anti-tank missiles, the Brazilian Astros II multiple launch missile systems produced in Iran under license, the Bavar-373 air defense system, which is an Iranian copy of the Russian S-300, and the S-300s themselves, which Russia previously supplied to Iran.

