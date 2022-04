Russia Keeps Sending "Volunteers" To Ukraine And Introduces "Yellow" Level Of Terrorist Threat In Border Areas

Russia continues to send "volunteers" to Ukraine and has introduced a "yellow" level of terrorist threat in border areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, a battalion of about 400 people has been formed in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

It consists exclusively of military personnel with combat experience, they were sent to Ukraine to strengthen one of the units of the 42nd motorized rifle division of the 58th combined arms army.

It is noted that the enemy does not stop delivering rocket and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The invaders are conducting active aerial reconnaissance.

Until April 26, the Russian Federation introduced a "yellow" level of terrorist threat in areas bordering Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

These measures are probably carried out in order to organize the movement of military equipment, weapons and personnel to the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military continue to shell residential areas of Kharkiv.