According to the United Nations (UN), at least 1,892 civilians were killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. 2,558 people were injured.

This is reported by the American TV channel CNN, citing a UN statement.

It is noted that among the killed Ukrainians 478 men, 308 women, 30 girls and 52 boys. In addition, the gender of another 953 adults and 71 children has not been determined.

“Most of the registered civilian casualties were caused by the use of large-area explosives,” the statement says.

The UN admits that the actual number of civilian deaths could be much higher. This is due to the delay in the receipt of confirmed information about the death of civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Saturday, April 9, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the number of children killed in hostilities has increased to 176.

We also reported that in Bucha of Kyiv region, the bodies of more than 400 civilians, who were brutally killed by the Russian military, were found.

In addition, according to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, more than 20,000 civilians could have died in Mariupol, which is blocked by the Russian military.