Sweden To Apply For NATO Membership By End Of June - Media

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson intends to apply for NATO membership by the end of June at a summit in Madrid. This is reported by the Swedish publication SvD.

Thus, the publication, citing sources, writes that the party leadership of the Swedish Social Democrats has made a decision on the NATO issue. It consists in Stockholm becoming part of the North Atlantic Alliance this year.

Andersson is expected to apply for membership at the NATO summit in Madrid June 29-30.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will not bring more stability to Europe.

Officials from Finland, Sweden and NATO said that the entry of the two countries into the ranks of the North Atlantic Alliance could happen this summer.

In mid-March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said NATO had made it clear that Ukraine would not become a member of the bloc anytime soon.