Medvedchuk Detained While Trying To Escape Abroad - Zelenskyy

Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life) was detained while trying to flee abroad.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy stressed that Medvedchuk's detention demonstrates that responsibility for war crimes is imminent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday evening Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel that Medvedchuk was detained during a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

He accompanied this message with a photo of Medvedchuk in camouflage in handcuffs.

In mid-March, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced that Medvedchuk, who was put on the wanted list, had not officially crossed the border.