In Finland, debates begin on April 13, as a result of which the country can apply for NATO membership within a few weeks.

This writes European Pravda with reference to the BBC.

On Wednesday, the government at its meeting plans to approve a report on amendments in the security sector. The document does not contain policy proposals.

The report will then be submitted to Parliament, with an opening debate scheduled in a week.

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin will meet today with her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson, the main topic will probably be NATO membership.

"Discussions will focus on the changed security situation in Europe," the Finnish government tweeted.

Marin has previously said that any decision on the country's NATO membership must be made quickly and in the best possible way - this spring.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion, Finland and Sweden announced their readiness to join NATO in the near future.

In addition, in Finland, 84% of citizens believe that the Russian Federation poses a significant military threat.