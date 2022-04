Invaders Shot 7 People And Blew Up House With Their Bodies Inside In Village In Kherson Region

In the village of Pravdyne, Kherson region, Russian invaders shot 6 men and 1 woman, after which they blew up the house with the bodies of the killed people. The Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, the tragedy occurred on April 12. The Russian military shot 6 men and a woman in a residential building. After that, the invaders, intending to hide the crime, blew up the house with the bodies of the executed people.

On the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, associated with premeditated murder, a criminal case was opened (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Now the identity of the Russian military is established.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 1,222 people became victims of Russian aggression only in Kyiv region.

Also, near Makariv, the Russian invaders shot a family, 3 women and 2 children were killed.

During the occupation of Bucha, Russian soldiers kept about 25 women and girls aged 14 to 24 in one of the basements and raped them regularly.