German Parliament Finally Agreed On Transfer Of Tanks And Other Heavy Military Equipment To Ukraine

Bundestag member from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Marcus Faber said that the ruling coalition of the German parliament agreed on the supply of heavy military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is about armored personnel carriers, tanks and other equipment.

Faber wrote about this on Twitter today, April 13.

“Dear friends, now Germany will quickly supply heavy equipment to Ukraine. I am glad that we from the FDP were able to convince our coalition partners of this,” the statement says.

According to him, it is about the supply of Leopard 1 tanks, Marder armored fighting vehicles and Biber bridge layers to the Ukrainian military.

The German MP stressed that Ukrainians need material assistance to protect themselves from the Russian dictatorship.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 30, the German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, citing its own sources, reported that the German government was preparing a large supply of weapons to Ukraine.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, it was about a batch of weapons and military equipment worth EUR 300 million.

We also reported that Germany transferred 2,500 Matador anti-tank grenade launchers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The German side promised to supply the Ukrainian military with the same number of grenade launchers, but it takes time to produce them.