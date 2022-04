On the night of Wednesday, April 13, Russian troops shelled a railway station in central Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

"Tonight, Russian troops shelled a railway station in central Ukraine. For security reasons, we have changed the route and schedule for 17 passenger trains. Yes, this has led to the delay of these trains. The longest delay was 7 hours and 23 minutes. But for us now, safety is key priority," Kamyshyn wrote in Telegram.

He stressed that there were no casualties in the incident.

"None of our passengers and railway workers were injured as a result of shelling. And this is the main thing," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 8, the invaders fired at the railway station in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. As of today, 57 people were killed, 5 more people went to hospitals with injuries.

And before that, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the overpass near the Barvenkove ​​station in Donetsk region. This is the only Ukrainian-controlled train exit from Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman.

Also on April 11, during the night, Russian forces shelled one of the railway stations in eastern Ukraine. Infrastructure and locomotives there damaged.