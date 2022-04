Ukraine Becomes One Of Most Contaminated With Munitions Countries In World - Internal Affairs Ministry

Due to the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine has become one of the most contaminated countries in the world with ammunition. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the enemy massively and chaotically uses various systems of weapons and mining. It will take years for the country to clear the territory.

Now dangerous:

- go to the forest, to reservoirs, fields where hostilities were carried out;

- approach the broken enemy equipment;

- go into abandoned buildings and houses.

The authority also urged Ukrainians to report about suspicious items to rescuers or the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 168 of the 1,500 settlements under occupation have been cleared of mines.

The State Emergency Service plans to involve foreign specialists in demining the territories liberated from Russian occupiers, in particular in Kyiv region.

Meanwhile, the General Staff reported that the Russian invaders mining the approaches to Kharkiv.