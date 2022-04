The United States of America and its allies are working to supply Ukraine with artillery. The United States also believes that the war in Ukraine may drag on.

This was stated by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a briefing on Tuesday, April 12.

She voiced the forecast of the U.S. military regarding Russia's plans to encircle and defeat Ukrainian troops in Donbas. At the same time, air and missile strikes on the rest of the country will continue in order to weaken Ukraine as much as possible.

"We also expect that this phase of the conflict may drag on for a long time. And we should not be under the illusion that Russia will adjust its brutal tactics," she said.

Therefore, the United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine.

"We are working to provide the Ukrainians with artillery systems that they recently requested in negotiations between our governments," Psaki said.

The official clarified that it is about artillery from U.S. stockpiles and facilitating the transfer of weapons from other allies.

