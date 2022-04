Marine Corps Units Were Able To Break Through To Join Azov Regiment In Mariupol - Arestovych

In Mariupol, units of the 36th Marine Brigade were able to break through to join the Azov regiment. Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, announced this on Facebook.

Arestovych said that the breakthrough was a success as a result of a complex and very risky maneuver.

"In Mariupol, units of the 36th Marine Brigade, as a result of a complex and very risky maneuver, broke through to join the Azov regiment, which professionally provided this event," Arestovych wrote.

Arestovych also spoke about the results of this breakthrough, noting that Azov received significant reinforcements.

Also, according to him, the 36th brigade avoided defeat in parts and received additional serious opportunities, in fact, gained a second chance.

"The defenders of the city, now jointly, have seriously strengthened their defense area. In general, the city's defense system has grown and strengthened. This is what happens when officers do not lose their heads, but firmly maintain control of the troops. Let's not lose too. The army knows what to do," Arestovych added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is advancing in the area of ​​Azovstal and the seaport in Mariupol.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military is fighting heroically in Mariupol, communication with them is being maintained.