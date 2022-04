Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) found an enemy cache with ammunition in Kyiv region. This is stated in the message of the National Guard on Facebook.

The servicemen of the NGU are serving in the liberated settlements of Kyiv region, where the invaders left a large amount of weapons, ammunition, and the work of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also possible.

"While on duty in the village of Korolivtsi, Kyiv region, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine discovered a place where the Russian occupation troops had created an ammunition depot. About 100 boxes with 125-caliber shells were found at the site," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, residents of Bucha are not recommended to return home, as there is still a threat. Those who remained in the city are urged not to go beyond it because of the possible mining of forest belts.

In addition, in Chernihiv region, a car ran into an anti-tank mine, the driver was killed.