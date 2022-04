U.S. President Joe Biden, during his speech in Iowa on Tuesday, April 12, called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator, and the war he unleashed in Ukraine was a genocide. This is reported by the CBS channel.

In particular, these words of the American President were voiced when he expressed regret over the jump in gas prices.

"Your family budget, your ability to replenish your tank - none of this should depend on whether the dictator declares war and commits genocide on the other side of the world," Biden said.

Later, before flying to Washington, the head of the White House commented on his words.

"I called it genocide because it's becoming clearer and clearer that Putin is simply trying to destroy the very idea of ​​being Ukrainian. And the evidence is growing. We will let lawyers at the international level determine whether this can be qualified appropriately or not, but for me it is so," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy earlier said that the European Union was ready to provide financial support to a joint investigation team to investigate the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine.

On March 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry supported the creation of a tribunal for the Russian Federation, the way the Nazis were tried in Nuremberg after World War II.

On March 16, the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) ordered Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy discussed with experts the creation of a military tribunal for Russia.