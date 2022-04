On April 12, Russian military personnel losses rose by 200 to 19,800, the enemy also lost 7 tanks, 3 helicopters, and 1 plane.

That follows from the respective report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Overall combat losses of the enemy between March 24 and April 13:

personnel about 19,800,

tanks ‒ 739,

combat armored vehicles ‒ 1,964,

artillery systems – 358,

MLRS - 115,

at night-aircraft systems - 64,

planes – 158,

helicopters – 143,

military vehicles - 1429,

ships / motorboats - 7,

fuel tank trucks – 76,

UAVs – 132.

Special equipment machinery – 25.

Launchers – 4.

The data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych said the upcoming two weeks would be very difficult in Donbas.