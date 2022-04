Residents of Bucha, Kyiv region, are still advised not to return home, as the war has not ended and there is still a threat. Those who remained in the town are urged not to go beyond it because of the possible mining of forest belts. This was stated by the mayor of the town Anatolii Fedoruk on the air of a telethon.

So, Fedoruk urged to remain calm and added that the town is actively patrolled.

"Don't come back, limit yourself. The question here is not even that there is no electricity in the town, water or gas. But that the war has not ended. We know that there is also a threat in the north from Belarus and the military is warning about it. Therefore In order not to create further transport collapses for our Armed Forces, and not to put ourselves in danger, I would recommend the residents of our community not return to the town," Fedoruk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, French experts arrived in Ukraine to investigate war crimes of the Russian Federation.

On April 9, law enforcement agencies began exhuming 67 human bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, Kyiv region.