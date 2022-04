Ukraine Talking Guarantees For Issuance Of Euro Bonds At Lower-Than-Market Rates With USA

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States to obtain guarantees for the issuance of government bonds at interest rates below market.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukraine wants to have access to concessional and commercial financing, as well as to continue issuing external debt.

"The government is negotiating with the United States to obtain guarantees for the issuance of government bonds at interest rates below those currently required by the market and much higher than optimal for us now," the minister said.

At the same time, he stressed that the government continues to fulfill its main obligations to pay salaries and pensions.

“The government continues to fulfill its basic obligations to pay salaries and pensions in the public sector and pay off debts. Last month, the country made a payment of USD 292 million on dollar-denominated eurobonds maturing in September and will continue to meet its obligations to avoid a default or restructuring,” he added.

Marchenko specified that many politicians advise Ukraine to restructure debts, but this is not our policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that 30% of Ukrainian companies have ceased their activities, and 45% are working with reduced capacities.

Marchenko also said that in March government spending exceeded revenue by USD 2.7 billion, while in April and May the difference is expected to be USD 5-7 billion.