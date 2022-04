Presidents Of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia And Estonia Coming To Kyiv With Military Assistance

On Wednesday, April 13, Presidents of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Poland Andrzej Duda, Estonia Alar Karis and Latvia Egils Levits will arrive in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was announced by the head of Lithuania Nauseda on Twitter.

Thus, Nauseda stressed that the heads of state are sent to Kyiv with a "powerful message of political support and military assistance."

"Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine's struggle for its sovereignty and freedom," the message says.

Also, the President of Lithuania in his post added in Ukrainian "Together to the Victory!"

And the administration of the President of Poland Duda noted that the heads of state in the Ukrainian capital will meet with Zelenskyy.

The parties are expected to discuss new arms supplies for our country and sanctions against Russia.

Nauseda also published a joint photo with colleagues at the railway station.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Lithuania wants NATO to increase the number of its troops in the Baltic countries because of the Russian threat.

Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia may block transport links with Russia in the coming days.