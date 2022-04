The Russian military are advancing in the area of ​​Azovstal and the seaport in Mariupol.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is trying to capture individual settlements, but has no success.

On the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine over the past day repulsed six enemy attacks, destroyed two vehicles and three artillery systems of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military are fighting heroically in Mariupol, communication with them is being maintained.

The Ministry of Defense is checking information about the possible use of chemical weapons by Russian invaders in Mariupol (Donetsk region).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all possible steps to help the Ukrainian military, who have been holding back Russian occupiers in Mariupol for more than a month and a half.