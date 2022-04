Ukraine Not Changes Its Position In Negotiations With Russia - Arakhamia

Ukraine has not changed its position in negotiations with Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian negotiation delegation David Arakhamia wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian side adheres to the Istanbul communique and did not change its position, despite the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The only difference is that we do not take into account all additional issues that were not included in the Istanbul communique. Maybe this caused a misinterpretation of the current state of the negotiation process," he wrote.

Arakhamia also noted that negotiations on an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine continue online.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 7 that Ukraine "departed from the proposals" that were discussed during the talks in Istanbul on March 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that each comment by Lavrov is aimed at disrupting negotiations, and the words about "fakes" in Bucha make him an accomplice in crimes.