French experts have arrived in Ukraine to help investigate Russia's war crimes.

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"French law enforcement officials have joined our justice front. Colleagues from the French gendarmerie and the medical service of the Armed Forces of the French Republic arrived in Ukraine to help investigate the murders of people by the Russian military in Kyiv region," said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The mission arrived with a DNA laboratory and the necessary equipment to organize the inspection of bodies and identification, it will work in Ukraine for 15 days.

Venediktova stressed that the collected evidence will be used in national investigations, and can also be transferred to the International Criminal Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies began exhuming bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, Kyiv region.