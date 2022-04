Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko spoke about the beginning of the recovery process in 7 regions where hostilities have been stopped or partially stopped, noting that 168 out of 1,500 settlements under occupation have already been cleared.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, out of more than 6,000 settlements of Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, 1,500 were under occupation.

On the territory of 95% of settlements, the work of humanitarian headquarters began.

Tymoshenko also noted that a temporary bulk bridge in Romanivka has already been opened, which connects Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and Vorzel with Kyiv, work on its installation was carried out 5 days around the clock.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a group of pyrotechnic works of the State Emergency Service carried out 45 trips to Zhytomyr region, during which an area of 450,000 square meters was cleaned, a total of 1,555 units of various ammunition were destroyed.