The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) has partially resumed production.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vilkul also expressed gratitude to Minister of Transport Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia Joint-Stock Company Oleksandr Kamyshyn for help with logistics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the ArcelorMittal international holding decided to suspend steel production at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to ensure the safety of employees and assets.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the plant's shares.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.