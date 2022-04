The Ministry of Finance has placed war bonds worth UAH 6.2 billion.

This is stated in the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Finance placed bonds with a circulation period of 203 days for UAH 1,469 million at 10% per annum, with a circulation period of 434 days for UAH 4,701 million at 11% per annum.

On March 1, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds for UAH 8.1 billion, on March 8 - for UAH 6.7 billion, on March 15 - for UAH 5.1 billion and USD 12 million, on March 22 - for UAH 6 billion, on March 29 - for UAH 3.3 billion, on April 5 - for UAH 5.6 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue war bonds of up to UAH 400 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommends that the National Bank buy war bonds.

On March 8, the National Bank bought war bonds worth UAH 20 billion and, if necessary, will continue to finance critical government spending under martial law.