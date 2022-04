In Finland, 84% of citizens believe that Russia poses a significant military danger.

This is evidenced by a poll by the EVA Analytical Center for Business Life, writes Yevropeiska Pravda.

The share of those who think so increased by 25 percentage points compared to the situation a year earlier.

Only 6% of respondents said that the Russian Federation does not pose a significant military threat. Only a fifth of those surveyed believe that Russia is part of European culture.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadowed the Finns' perception of the country, according to EVA. 74% called the eastern neighbor an unreliable partner. That figure is up 34 percentage points over the year.

"The Finns' views on Russia are very gloomy. They also explain why a clear majority of Finns spoke in favor of joining NATO. However, the Finns believe that the problem of Russia lies not in the people, but in the leadership," said Ilkka Haavisto, head of the EVA research department.

Data for the "Values and Installations" poll was collected by Taloustutkimus in early March. The results are based on responses from more than 2,000 people.

