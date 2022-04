About 100 modernized T-72 tanks disappeared from the warehouses of the city of Lublin (Poland). This was reported by the Polish news resource Visegrad 24 on Twitter today, April 12.

According to the statement, they have recently been upgraded to the T-72M1R standard (thermal imager and other improvements).

“…Successful hunting, Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

At the same time, the publication emphasized: "The Poles say that the sudden appearance in the Donbas of a large number of T-72 of the Ukrainian army cannot be associated with the disappearance of 100 Polish tanks from Lublin. They say you can buy T-72 in any army store, as well as the weapons used in Crimea in 2014," the resource points out.

