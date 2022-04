Russian Invaders Force Residents Of Kherson Region To Draw Up Pensions According To Russian Rules

The Russian occupiers are forcing the residents of Kherson region to draw up pensions according to Russian norms and rules.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, the occupying troops are trying to carry out information and psychological impact on the inhabitants of Kherson and the region.

To do this, they distribute newsletters with distorted information about the course of hostilities, as well as information about Russian Telegram channels that disseminate allegedly reliable information.

In addition, the occupiers impose on the citizens of Ukraine the registration of social benefits, in particular pensions, in accordance with the norms and rules established in the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military forces the residents of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, to equip their positions.