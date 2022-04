The Russian invaders tried to storm Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, but to no avail.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Donetsk and Taurida directions, the enemy tried to storm the city of Severodonetsk, but had no success," the authority said.

In addition, during the shelling of Popasna (Luhansk region), the enemy used the Tochka-U tactical missile system.

Attempts by the Russian military to move deep into the territory of Ukraine to improve the tactical situation were not successful.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is moving aircraft to airfields near the eastern borders of Ukraine.