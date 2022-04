5,900 citizens and business representatives supported Ukraine by buying war bonds.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance has attracted about UAH 30.3 billion, USD 12 million and EUR 143.4 million to the state budget through the results of war bond auctions.

The largest portfolio of military government bonds is still concentrated among banks - primary dealers.

At the same time, citizens and businesses continue to actively increase their share of investments.

As of April 11, more than 5,900 citizens and business representatives of Ukraine became the owners of military government bonds in the amount of about UAH 5.2 billion, USD 3.3 million and EUR 21.9 million.

Non-residents are also gradually increasing their investments, and since the beginning of the war they have increased their portfolio of military bonds by more than UAH 50 million.

The National Bank continues to urge people to join the purchase of war bonds and thus strengthen the financial front of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the National Bank began publishing the statistics of the NBU depositary on military bonds on a weekly basis.