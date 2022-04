Steinmeier Wants To Visit Ukraine, But Zelenskyy Does Not Want To See Him Because Of Ties With Russia - Media

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier wants to visit Kyiv, but cannot, since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not want to see him" because of the German politician's close ties with Russia in the past.

This was reported by the German edition of Bild, writes Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth).

Referring to sources in government circles of Ukraine, the publication reports that Steinmeier wants to visit Kyiv together with delegations from other countries, whose arrival is expected on April 13.

At the same time, according to Bild journalists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want to meet with the German President because of his close ties with the Russian leadership in the past.

According to an unnamed Ukrainian diplomat, Ukraine is aware of Steinmeier's close ties with Russia. He stressed that the President of Germany is now not welcome in Ukraine.

The publication recalls that in the past Steinmeier maintained a fairly close relationship with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He also actively advocated the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Recall that at the end of March, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that Frank-Walter Steinmeier invited him to a classical music concert, where there were many performers from Russia. The Ambassador refused the invitation of the German President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger paid a visit to Ukraine.

They visited the infamous Bucha, where Russian troops staged a genocide of civilians before retreating, and also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And on April 9, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrived in Ukraine. He also met with Zelenskyy and visited the territories of Kyiv region liberated from the Russian invaders.

We also reported on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine.