Russia moves aircraft to airfields near the eastern borders of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to complete the regrouping and movement of units to the areas of concentration in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, as well as the redeployment of the aviation of the aerospace forces to airfields that are in close proximity to the eastern borders of Ukraine," the military authority said.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, continue to use the tactics of placing equipment and manpower directly in the residential sector.

There were also cases of hostilities conducted by the enemy in civilian clothes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is gathering troops to the Ukrainian border and strengthening air defense.