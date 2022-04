World Bank Prepares To Hand Over USD 1.5 Billion In Aid To Ukraine Over War

World Bank President David Malpass has announced the preparation of a USD 1.5 billion financial assistance package for war-torn Ukraine. He made the corresponding statement today, April 12, during a speech in Warsaw, reports Reuters.

Malpass said the package was enabled by Monday's approval of USD 1 billion in International Development Association (IDA) aid by donor and recipient countries, along with a USD 100 million IDA payment to neighboring Moldova.

He noted that the support of the World Bank will help the Ukrainian authorities pay wages and pensions, as well as implement social programs.

"The World Bank was created in 1944 to help Europe rebuild after World War Two. As we did then, we will be ready to help Ukraine with reconstruction when the time comes," Malpass said.

He added that the World Bank is in close contact with the Ukrainian government to provide support. It is also working to help Ukrainian refugees and the countries that host them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his traditional appeal to Ukrainians, said that world donors had collected more than USD 10 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, we reported that the European Union announced its intention to create a trust fund, funds from which will be used to help restore Ukraine.

On March 15, U.S. President Joe Biden approved the provision of USD 13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.